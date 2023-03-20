South Queensferry fire: Dramatic photos as Edinburgh fire crews rush to Dalmeny blaze visible from M90
Huge flames seen from road as firefighters tackle blaze in Edinburgh
Six fire appliances descended on a farm in Edinburgh in the early hours of Monday morning, March 20. Locals noticed huge flames coming from a building on Milton Farm Road, near Dalmeny, at around 2am on Monday. Fire crews from across Fife and Edinburgh rushed to the scene.
The B800 was closed between Kirkliston and South Queensferry for several hours, while firefighters tackled the blaze. According to one witness, the flames could be seen from the nearby M90. The fire has now been extinguished, it is understood. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the blaze.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for further information.