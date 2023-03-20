News you can trust since 1873
South Queensferry fire: Dramatic photos as Edinburgh fire crews rush to Dalmeny blaze visible from M90

Huge flames seen from road as firefighters tackle blaze in Edinburgh

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT

Six fire appliances descended on a farm in Edinburgh in the early hours of Monday morning, March 20. Locals noticed huge flames coming from a building on Milton Farm Road, near Dalmeny, at around 2am on Monday. Fire crews from across Fife and Edinburgh rushed to the scene.

The B800 was closed between Kirkliston and South Queensferry for several hours, while firefighters tackled the blaze. According to one witness, the flames could be seen from the nearby M90. The fire has now been extinguished, it is understood. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for further information.

Massive flames were seen coming from a building on Milton Farm Road, between the South Queensferry and Kirkliston areas of Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Blair Cameron)
Fire crews from across Edinburgh and Fife descended on Milton Farm Road. (Photo credit: William Scally)
