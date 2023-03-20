Six fire appliances descended on a farm in Edinburgh in the early hours of Monday morning, March 20. Locals noticed huge flames coming from a building on Milton Farm Road, near Dalmeny, at around 2am on Monday. Fire crews from across Fife and Edinburgh rushed to the scene.

The B800 was closed between Kirkliston and South Queensferry for several hours, while firefighters tackled the blaze. According to one witness, the flames could be seen from the nearby M90. The fire has now been extinguished, it is understood. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the blaze.