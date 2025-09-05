Residents who have been plagued by boy racers wreaking havoc in South Queensferry have demanded action from the council through a petition.

South Queensferry locals submitted the petition to the city council asking for an intervention on behaviour by boy racers that they say has tormented them.

The petitioners say the chaos centres around the Hawes car park, where people are behaving in an ‘excessively loud and disrespectful’ way. And they also say that in the night-time, there are a “significant number of cars and motorcycles racing around South Queensferry”.

The city’s environment convener said that beyond being anti-social, the behaviour was dangerous.

Labour councillor Stephen Jenkinson continued: “No one should have to endure repeatedly unsafe and inconsiderate driving in their local community.”

In 2024, it was reported that crowds of up to 100 people were assembling until the early morning along the Queensferry waterfront on an almost nightly basis.

And this May saw anti-social behaviour orders given to drivers in relation to revving their engines and otherwise making ‘excessive noise’ at night in the area.

The petitioners believe that, beyond disruption to their lives, it is driving tourists and visitors away from enjoying the local community.

A report for councillors at the next Transport and Environment Committee on September 11 notes that signees want barriers, speed cushions and CCTV used to fight the issues.

The petition specifically asks for the Hawes carpark to be closed between 10pm and 6am, with ‘robust barriers’ making it impossible to enter by vehicle.

It also requests traffic calming measures, such as speed cushions, in areas where ‘speeding and excessive vehicle noise’ are heard.

Among the roads listed are Newhalls Road, Hawes Promenade, Hawes Brae, Station Road, Scotstoun Avenue and Queensferry High Street.

The petitioners also want the council to work with Police Scotland to combat the anti-social behaviour by introducing ‘more and better’ CCTV and speed cameras and noise monitoring.

Councillors have several options on what to do with the petition. They can decide to take no further action, or they can request council officers put together a report on the issues raised.

Or, they can agree to ‘take any other appropriate action’ they deem necessary in response to the petition.

Cllr Jenkinson said that council officers are presently working closely with police on the issue. He added that some changes had already been made to the carpark and local roads in response to complaints, and that the committee would explore more.

The petition will be considered at the Thursday, September 11 meeting of the Transport and Environment Committee, which you can view online here.