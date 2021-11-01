Southhouse road fire: Two 16-year-olds arrested following overnight blaze at Edinburgh chip shop
Two 16-year-old girls have been arrested in connection with a fire in the Burdiehouse area of Edinburgh in the early hours of Monday morning.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines and a high reach appliance went to the scene in Southhouse Road, Edinburgh, when the alarm was raised at 2.37am on Monday.
Around 32 firefighters were at the scene tackling what was described as a large-scale blaze.
Police Scotland was also called to the scene and officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances around the fire.
There were no reports of any casualties.
Chief Inspector Clark Martin of Police Scotland said: “We were called around 2.40am on Monday, November 1, to a report of a housebreaking and fire at a premises in Southhouse Road, Edinburgh.
“Two female youths, both aged 16, have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.”