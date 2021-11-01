Southhouse road fire: Two 16-year-olds arrested following overnight blaze at Edinburgh chip shop

Two 16-year-old girls have been arrested in connection with a fire in the Burdiehouse area of Edinburgh in the early hours of Monday morning.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 1st November 2021, 1:15 pm

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines and a high reach appliance went to the scene in Southhouse Road, Edinburgh, when the alarm was raised at 2.37am on Monday.

Around 32 firefighters were at the scene tackling what was described as a large-scale blaze.

Police Scotland was also called to the scene and officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances around the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Police identify nine ‘hot spots’ for firework-related disorder in Edinburgh ahea...

There were no reports of any casualties.

Chief Inspector Clark Martin of Police Scotland said: “We were called around 2.40am on Monday, November 1, to a report of a housebreaking and fire at a premises in Southhouse Road, Edinburgh.

“Two female youths, both aged 16, have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.”

Southhouse road fire: More than 30 firefighters tackle overnight blaze at Edinburgh chip shop.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

EdinburghPolice ScotlandScottish Fire and Rescue Service