Space Dome lands in Livingston with science-themed activities for the West Lothian October school break
Created by the astronomer Zee Dinally, the attraction includes 4.6-billion-year-old Campo Del Ceilo meteorites from Argentina, and is being held this week during the local October school break.
The free event, which launched on Saturday, October 18 and runs until Monday, October 27, is located beside Waterstones at the West Lothian shopping destination.
It is designed to provide an immersive, educational and fun experience where you can learn about natural astronomical objects including stars, planets, the moon, asteroids, comets and galaxies, and meteorites that reveal the ancient geometry of the solar system.
There will also be a Virtual Reality Zone with headsets and astronaut costumes for children to embark on their own virtual solar trip and inflatable space props.
Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston said: “Our Space Dome event has already been a bit hit with our shoppers, especially avid space enthusiasts, who are enjoying taking a virtual trip thought the night sky and learning more about our solar system.
“We are really looking forward to welcoming more mini astronomers over the October school break.
“With over 150 stores and restaurants to choose from, and all under one roof, The Centre, Livingston really is the perfect place to enjoy a great, family fun-filled day out where you can shop, eat and play.”