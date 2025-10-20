The Space Dome has landed at The Centre, Livingston, where shoppers can enjoy a 360° planetarium film experience through the galaxy and take part in science-themed activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by the astronomer Zee Dinally, the attraction includes 4.6-billion-year-old Campo Del Ceilo meteorites from Argentina, and is being held this week during the local October school break.

Cameron, 6, and Ailsa, 4, in front of a space shuttle at the Space Dome event at the Centre, Livingston. | Greg Macvean Photography

The free event, which launched on Saturday, October 18 and runs until Monday, October 27, is located beside Waterstones at the West Lothian shopping destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is designed to provide an immersive, educational and fun experience where you can learn about natural astronomical objects including stars, planets, the moon, asteroids, comets and galaxies, and meteorites that reveal the ancient geometry of the solar system.

There will also be a Virtual Reality Zone with headsets and astronaut costumes for children to embark on their own virtual solar trip and inflatable space props.

Heidi, 4, Denver, 5, Colton, 8, and Cole 9, in front of the moon at the free West Lothian event. | Greg Macvean Photography

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston said: “Our Space Dome event has already been a bit hit with our shoppers, especially avid space enthusiasts, who are enjoying taking a virtual trip thought the night sky and learning more about our solar system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are really looking forward to welcoming more mini astronomers over the October school break.

“With over 150 stores and restaurants to choose from, and all under one roof, The Centre, Livingston really is the perfect place to enjoy a great, family fun-filled day out where you can shop, eat and play.”