Edinburgh’s St James Quarter is set for a rebrand after a French retail giant acquired a stake in the city centre shopping centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has acquired a 25 per cent stake in the landmark centre, which houses 110 retail, leisure and dining units and 152 apartments, from Nuveen Real Estate on undisclosed terms. Majority owner and pension investor APG is retaining its 75 per cent stake.

The St James Quarter is the first venture into the Scottish market for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, who operate two further locations across the UK - Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City. The Edinburgh centre will be rebranded as a Westfield destination in 2026, the firm said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean-Marie Tritant, chief executive at URW, said: “St James Quarter is a high-quality, fully redeveloped asset that perfectly aligns with our strategy to operate and grow dominant flagship destinations in key urban markets.

Edinburgh's vast St James Quarter has become a major draw for shoppers since it opened in 2021.

“This accretive transaction also supports with the Group’s ‘A Platform for Growth’ 2025-28 business plan, enabling us to expand our presence through a minority stake alongside APG, a strategic long-term partner.

“Together, we will elevate the asset’s performance by leveraging our retail operations and media expertise, as well as bringing the globally recognised Westfield brand to the destination.”

Robert-Jan Foortse, of APG, said: “Since its opening in 2021, St James Quarter has consistently strengthened its operational performance, establishing itself among the UK’s leading shopping destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for the centre which will benefit from URW’s operational expertise and innovative services, as well as for our collaboration, building on the success of our partnership at Westfield Stratford City.

"APG is pleased to continue our strong relationship with URW as we pursue shared ambitions and long-term value creation, both for our joint investments and for St James Quarter in particular.”

Since opening in 2021, the St James Quarter has gone on to become one of Scotland’s leading shopping and entertainment destinations. In European terms, it has become one of the top 20 retail destinations for footfall. As well as retail, dining and entertainment offerings, the St James Quarter also has 152 apartments - of which half have sold.

Further details on the precise naming have yet to be disclosed.