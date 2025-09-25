'Staggering' maintenance backlog for Edinburgh and Lothian police stations

The maintenance backlog for police stations in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Borders stands at an “absolutely staggering” total of nearly £30 million, official figures show.

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs said the poor state of property in the area would impact the ability of officers to keep communities safe.

And he called on the Scottish Government to give the police the resources they needed to tackle the backlog.

The former Lothian and Borders police headquarters at Fettes is to be vacated by Police Scotland following the discovery of RAAC concrete in the building.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by the Conservatives revealed the total backlog of maintenance on police stations and buildings across Scotland was £232 million.

The breakdown by divisions showed a wide variation - from £7.2m in Aberdeenshire and Moray to £46.5m in Glasgow.

The figure for Edinburgh was £18,668,599 and the figure for the Lothians & Scottish Borders was £10,857,572, giving a total for the old Lothian and Borders force area of £29.5m.

Mr Briggs said: “The maintenance backlog facing Lothian and Borders is absolutely staggering.

“The multi-million-pound figure points to the devastating effects of years of SNP neglect of frontline policing in Scotland.

“It is appalling that hardworking officers in Lothian are being forced to work in buildings that are not fit for purpose. This simply cannot continue.

“This is impacting officers’ ability to keep communities safe in our region.

“These figures must finally be a wake-up call for SNP ministers to give the police in Lothian the resources they need to carry out these repairs and keep people safe.”

Earlier this year, another FoI request by Mr Briggs revealed that 21 police stations in Edinburgh, and more than 300 nationally, were awaiting repairs or had been deemed unfit for purpose.

Since the inception of Police Scotland in 2013, more than 100 police stations have closed and in 2023 a further 29 were shortlisted for future closure.

Fettes Police Station in Edinburgh is expected to close soon, after RAAC concrete was discovered in large sections of its roof, with the cost of repair put at more than £4m.

The Scottish Government said it supported Police Scotland's commitment to providing a safe environment for officers, staff and the public, it had more than tripled the policing capital budget since 2017-18 and it was investing a record £1.64 billion for policing this year.

Police Scotland said a “significant number of buildings” would have been upgraded by the end of the financial year and the programme of upgrade work would continue over the coming years.