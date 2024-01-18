Stay positive and don’t let ‘blue Mondays’ get you down - Karen Koren

We experienced another “Blue Monday” this week, which they claim is the most depressing of the year.

Canadian actress and stand-up comedian Caroline Rhea

However, I believe it’s all media hype. When they say it’s mentally the darkest day of the year, our automatic reaction is to think: of course it is, boohoo, I feel dreadful!

There are other ways to approach it. I disregard the nonsense that suggests we should all feel “blue” this week. I’m feeling great and still going strong with my dry January – a first for me!

I have a positive and determined mindset, and I refuse to let it get to me. I will endure January with a strong mental attitude, embracing the challenges of the year ahead.

I empathise with those who give up in the third week of the month. But when you think about it, it’s perfectly fine if they do. We are all not obligated to follow our New Year resolutions.

It’s important to prioritise what brings us happiness and enables us to cope with life’s hardships. The unnecessary guilt and self-criticism only hinder our progress.

Despite the challenges, I have a positive outlook on the year ahead. Gilded Balloon’s main festival venue, Teviot Row House, is closing for refurbishment for a year. Consequently, this means that we will not be able to present shows in our hub where we’ve been for over 23 years.

However, all hope is not lost, as we still have our other venues. Patter House, located in Adam House on Chambers Street, will continue to house shows across nine venues.

We will also utilise the National Museum of Scotland’s auditorium in Lothian Street and will maintain a strong presence within the Edinburgh Festival Fringe calendar. I am in the throes of programming these venues now and there are some great shows booked in already.

Additionally, Gilded Balloon is also touring shows this Spring. The Big Fab Comedy Show will be coming to the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh, as well as Dunfermline, Ayr, Dundee, and Aberdeen in March.

The amazing Maisie Adam will headline, accompanied by a stellar lineup including Eleanor Tiernan, Susan Riddell, Marc Jennings, and compere Jay Lafferty. We will also have Caroline Rhea touring with her show I Identify As a Witch, and Jack Docherty with his successful Fringe show David Bowie and Me: Parallel Lives.

So, let’s stay positive and look forward to all the amazing things coming our way in 2024. Here’s to a fantastic year!