Steps to Hope Receive Donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nominated by customers of Pinkie Farm Convenience Store in Musselburgh, this donation is just the latest of monthly donations planned by the Fife-based wholesale firm to go to good causes across Scotland.

These local good causes are nominated by the staff and customers of all those Cafes, Convenience Stores, Butchers, Hotels and all other food businesses that deal directly with Fife Creamery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Roncero, Founder and Director of Steps to Hope, who after battling addiction and homelessness himself, was able to turn his life around and founded Steps To Hope.

Pictured (left to right) are Suzanne Johnston (Fife Creamery), Dan Brown, (Pinkie Farm Convenience Store) and Richie Roncero (Steps to Hope).

Richie said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this donation from Fife Creamery as it will make a massive difference towards getting Hope House re-opened.”

Richie has just recently completed an eight-week challenge sleeping rough across eight different cities in the UK to help raise enough funds to complete the renovation of their newly purchased ten-bedroom property, Hope House.

“We are really pleased that this month’s donation will be going to such a great cause, supporting Steps to Hope reach its goals for Hope House.” said Suzanne Johnston of Fife Creamery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad