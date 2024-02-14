Steps to Hope Receive Donation
Nominated by customers of Pinkie Farm Convenience Store in Musselburgh, this donation is just the latest of monthly donations planned by the Fife-based wholesale firm to go to good causes across Scotland.
These local good causes are nominated by the staff and customers of all those Cafes, Convenience Stores, Butchers, Hotels and all other food businesses that deal directly with Fife Creamery.
Richie Roncero, Founder and Director of Steps to Hope, who after battling addiction and homelessness himself, was able to turn his life around and founded Steps To Hope.
Richie said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this donation from Fife Creamery as it will make a massive difference towards getting Hope House re-opened.”
Richie has just recently completed an eight-week challenge sleeping rough across eight different cities in the UK to help raise enough funds to complete the renovation of their newly purchased ten-bedroom property, Hope House.
“We are really pleased that this month’s donation will be going to such a great cause, supporting Steps to Hope reach its goals for Hope House.” said Suzanne Johnston of Fife Creamery.
Dan Brown, Managing Director of Pinkie Farms Convenience Store said: "We were delighted with the response from our customers to the Fife Creamery Community Engagement Programme as they nominated some great local causes and we couldn’t be happier to see the donation go to Steps to Hope.”