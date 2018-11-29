Storm Diana: Edinburgh road flooded after heavy rain sweeps in

Have your say

Motorists in Edinburgh are facing difficult driving conditions this afternoon as a result of heavy rain brought by Storm Diana.

Footage recorded by resident Olivia Lee shows cars wading through surface water on a flooded Saughton Road North.

According to Edinburgh Travel News, flooding has also been reported in the Cowgate, Morrison Street and Cramond Brig.

Drivers are being urged to take care on approach if they are planning to use these routes.

The Capital has been battered by 40mph gusts and heavy, persistent rain since Wednesday evening.

Footage shows cars wading through surface water on Saughton Road North. Picture: Twitter/Olivia Lee

A Met Office yellow “be aware” warning for high winds and rain is in place for most of the country until 5pm

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected, along with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

