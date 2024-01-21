Storm Isha: All trains in Scotland cancelled as weather forecast worsens
No trains first thing on Monday until lines can be inspected
All trains in Scotland were cancelled after 7pm on Sunday night as forecasters said they expected Storm Isha to bring worse weather than originally predicted.
And there will be no trains first thing on Monday morning because lines will have to be checked before services can resume.
Network Rail Scotland, which is in charge of tracks across the country, said it had taken the decision in the interests of the safety of passengers and staff.
In a statement issued shortly before 4pm on Sunday, the company said: "Our weather specialists confirm the forecast has worsened, with a high likelihood of damage to Scotland’s Railway. All passenger and freight services will be suspended from 7pm, with trains still on the network completing journeys under speed restriction.
"Lines will remain closed on Monday morning. Each route must be inspected by our engineers for damage and fallen trees/debris, which means it will be later on Monday before any trains can run. We will of course keep you up to date on our progress.
"This decision has been made to keep passengers and our people safe. The Met Office have warned that the storm will have a high impact, damaging buildings, homes, power networks, and transport infrastructure. Power cuts may occur and flying debris will also be a risk."
The Met Office amber warning for high winds, covering most of the country, is from 6pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday. And there were reports of wind gusts of up to 90mph even before Storm Isha actually arrived in Britain from the Atlantic.
The Met Office said: "Damage to buildings and homes is possible, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down. Roads, bridges and railway lines may close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.
"Power cuts could occur and affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Flying debris could result in a danger to life. There is potential for large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."