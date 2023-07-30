Stormzy is backing the Lionesses all the way to the World Cup final. The 30 year-old said he has high hopes for Millie Bright and the rest of the female players after their historic UEFA European Women’s Championship win in 2022.

The Lionesses are off to a great start after defeating Denmark in a 1-0 match after achieving the same outcome when they faced off against Haiti. Millions of fans across the UK have got involved in the celebrations to help support the Lionesses and Stormzy is one of the many famous faces among them.

Stormzy told The Sun: “I’m backing them all the way. They brought it home during the Euros and they really took their opportunity to shine. The country will go nuts if they win it – we’d have to have a big party to celebrate.”

When asked about the team’s performance against Denmark, Stormzy said: “It was fun to watch it alongside the fans. You could really feel the energy and support for the team and you can see they really have the fire in them. Lauren James was absolutely cooking and it was a top-quality finish for her goal.”

While the Lionesses are off to a solid start, the journey has not been without its challenges. Friday’s game against Denmark saw one of the team’s most valuable players, Keira Walsh, stretchered off the pitch after a nasty fall. The team was able to secure the win after Lauren James scored within the first six minutes of the game.