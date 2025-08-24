We wanted to find out what Edinburgh’s most desirable street was so asked our audience where they would most like to live right now.
Almost all of the top 12 streets chosen by our readers are situated in and around the city centre, in the New Town, Old Town and Stockbridge, while two were further afield in Leith and by the beach in Portobello.
Here are Edinburgh’s 12 most desirable streets to live on in 2025.
1. Ann Street
By far the most popular street in Edinburgh that our readers would like to live on was Ann Street in Stockbridge, with the Water of Leith flowing past at one end of the road. There were 13 posts about this street in response to our Facebook message, with Derek Whiteford joking he would most like to live on "Ann Street with a sold sign on it!" | Google Maps
2. Royal Mile/ High Street
Half a dozen of our readers told us that the Edinburgh street they would most like to live on is the historic Royal Mile, also known as High Street, given it was once the city's main street, before Edinburgh expanded into the New Town and further afield. | National World Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
3. Easter Road
Easter Road was also popular with our readers, with five wanting to live on the Leith street in the shadows of the home of Hibernian FC which shares its name with the long street connecting London Road and Leith Links. Gillian Jamieson
said: "Easter Road. I like that part of town. It's got everything their for me." | Google Maps
4. Circus Lane
A favourite among Instagrammers and amateur photographers, the beautiful Circus Lane in Edinburgh's New Town was chosen as the best street to live on in the city by four of our readers. Photo: Ian Georgeson