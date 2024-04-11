Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe is set to feature in a Grammy-winning musical when it comes to Edinburgh next year.

Kinky Boots will set off on a UK and Ireland tour next January with the Playhouse set to welcome the show from February 18 to 22.

Based on the 2005 film of the same name, the West End phenomenon follows the true story of main character Charlie Price’s failing shoe factory and love life.

His fortunes take an unlikely turn when he meets drag queen Lola and they fight to save the business by producing a line of high-heeled boots.

Born in South Africa, Rahedes has danced since he was seven and performed on international dance shows before being headhunted by the BBC for Strictly. Along with Graziano Di Prima, he danced the show’s first same-sex routine in 2020.

Also starring will be Dan Partridge, a rising theatre star who has racked up credits in Evita, Grease and MAMMA MIA! He has also featured on TV shows like Casualty and Doctors.

Cyndi Lauper, who is behind the musical numbers for Kinky Boots, said: “Kinky Boots is one of the things I’m proudest of in my career, and I’m so excited that audiences will get to see it again, in a new production.

“It’s like a happy pill – and we could all use some of that right now! I can’t think of a better time or place to relaunch this special show in its place of origin.”

Writer Harvey Fierstein said: "An all new production is a thrilling event in the life of a well-loved show.

“And to have that rebirth occur in the place of its origin makes it all a billion times more exciting. I can’t wait to welcome Kinky Boots home."

Chris Stafford, chief executive of production company Curve, and artistic director Nikolai Foster added: “We all know Johannes for his extraordinary artistry on the dance floor, but seeing him inhabit the astonishing world of Lola in Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper’s proud, punchy and passionate Kinky Boots has been an electrifying and profoundly moving experience.

“Johannes is joined by Curve regular, the magnificent Dan Partridge, as Charlie Price and a world class creative team, led by designer Robert Jones and choreographer Leah Hill.

“We are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to create a brand-new Kinky Boots at Curve, alongside our terrific co-producers at ROYO, returning the story to its native Midlands and manufacturing heartland of Leicester, where our theatre proudly stands today.

“This is a story of British industrial heritage, told through Fierstein’s fiercely intelligent words, and Lauper’s explosive songs, in a truly joyful musical about overcoming adversity, celebrating individuality, the power of a good pair of heels and community spirit.

“We can’t wait to share this explosion of joy with audiences next year.”