Edinburgh locals have questioned how much control the city council has over building works after construction on a major Fringe venue was started without planning permission being granted.

The Famous Spiegeltent in St Andrew Square is returning to the festival after an almost decade long hiatus – and is already up and running after construction started in June.

The works began without planning permission – and while a city committee is set to approve it at a meeting next week, one resident said in an objection to the application that the Spiegeltent was ‘flying in the face of due process’, and that the Council should force it to be dismantled.

And a response from the New Town and Broughton Community Council said it had ‘strong concerns’ about the application – though they said they did not believe they would be listened to.

The Spiegeltent has made a return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe after a nearly decade-long hiatus | Joe Sullivan

Community council vice-chair Richard Price wrote: “In terms of the proposal itself – we would note that there appears to be significant ‘footprint creep’ happening.

“Each subsequent application here seems to require more facilities, more concessions and the proposals involve the occupation of an increasing and significant portion of one of the city centre’s few accessible green garden squares across July and August.

“This application also introduces a more intense commercial and cultural event space into a sensitive setting than previously.”

He also wrote that, given those factors, the community council would have expected to see a full assessment of the impact of the development on the conservation area and the World Heritage Site.

But, he added, this had not happened, and due to the lateness of the application it would not happen.

Mr Price continued: “While we recognise the cultural significance of Edinburgh’s festivals, this cannot come at the cost of planning integrity, public process, or the equitable use of valued civic spaces.

“Given the above, for what it’s worth, we would wish to register our objection to this proposal as presented.

“We would normally state that we trust that these comments are helpful in the determination of this application, but in this case, that comment is superfluous.”

The Cockburn Association also put in a response to the application, saying they ‘object strongly’ to it.

They wrote: “At the time of writing, construction is visibly underway, with the event infrastructure already in place despite the fact that the application has not yet been determined.

“This pre-empts the planning process, disregards due democratic oversight, and undermines public confidence in the integrity of the regulatory system.”

Green fencing, interspersed with advertising hoardings, is in place on the southern and eastern sides of St Andrew Square | Joe Sullivan

They also raised objections similar to those of the community council, and said there needed to be balance between cultural events and equitable use of public spaces.

Both groups supported a review of Fringe and other festival venues occupying public land, and called for limits to be placed on them.

Developers do not need to apply for or receive planning permission before starting on a development.

The tent missed its 100th anniversary in operation during an almost decade-long absence, but will celebrate its 105th year in existence at this Fringe.

It will host events for the Jazz and Blues Festival, as well as for various concert shows during the Fringe.

According to the planning application, filed on June 11, construction was to begin on June 30, with the entire structure set to be gone by September 12.

Structures for a bar and dressing room were also described in the application, as were four food stalls.

The site has been hosting events for the Jazz and Blues Festival since July 12, with Fringe programming starting on July 23.

Green fencing, with occasional advertising hoardings laid over it, is in place around the south and east sides of the square.

During the Fringe, the tent will host cabaret and circus act La Clique until August 31, with other acts interspersed throughout the festival.

A report by officers did not address the lateness of the application, or construction starting before planning permission was granted, except in a summary of public objections raised.

It says that the area is ‘very busy’ during the festivals, and that the proposal is ‘unlikely to cause significant harm’ to amenity in the area.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Council said the application will be considered at the next meeting of the Development Management Sub-Committee on Wednesday, August 6.