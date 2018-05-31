Success a joint effort for family butchers

If you can remember paying four shillings for a pound of mince, it’s unlikely you were heading home to cook spag bol or chilli con carne.

Fans of traditional mince and tatties can celebrate this week when Saunderson’s family butchers in Tollcross marks its 60th anniversary with a return to 1950s prices.

One of the Capital’s longest surviving craft butchers, the business was founded by John (Jack) Saunderson in 1958 and is now in its fourth generation – with three generations of the family still actively involved.

It’s a testimony to the quality of their products and customer service that they have continued to grow and diversify in the face of intense competition from supermarkets and discounter retailers. Saunderson’s is a member of Scottish Craft Butchers and has won several awards for its products.

Current owner John Saunderson said: “We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved over the past six decades. And it’s not just us, the owners of the business, who are multi-generational. A lot of our customers have been buying their meat with us for several generations as well.”

A range of events and special offers will take place over the next few months to mark the anniversary, starting with a day of celebration tomorrow. Visitors to the Leven Street shop will be able to sample freshly prepared food, take part in a prize draw and benefit from a limited offer of steak mince at four shillings a pound - or 20p in today’s money. Former team member Mike Shaw, who retired last year after 43 years with Saunderson’s, will be returning to take his place behind the counter for the day. “The butcher’s shop in Tollcross is such a big part of my life. I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone and catch up with many of our regular customers,” he said.

Saunderson’s, 40 Leven Street, 0131 229 8348. Open: Mon-Fri, 7.30am-5.30pm; Sat, 7.30am-1pm; Sun, 10am-4pm.