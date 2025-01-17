Farmfoods recalls sausage rolls over undeclared allergen
Farmfoods is recalling 50 pack Farmfoods Cocktail Sausage Rolls because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The recall affects the 700g 50 pack of Farmfoods Cocktail Sausage Rolls marked with lot code L4295 and the best before end date of October 2025. No other Farmfoods products are affected by the recall.
Food Standards Scotland said: “This product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”
