Pop superstar Lewis Capaldi has made a surprise return to the stage, performing at a charity concert in Edinburgh to raise funds for suicide prevention.

His last appearance was on stage at Glastonbury in 2023. And Capaldi, 28, announced on Hogmanay that year that he was taking a break to focus on his mental health.

But on Friday night, he sang six songs, including his 2019 hit Someone You Loved, at the Assembly Rooms, in aid of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm), a mental health charity he has previously raised funds for.

Lewis Capaldi announced in 2023 that he was taking a break to focus on his mental health | x

The night's headliner Tom Walker said the appearance was a last-minute decision by Capaldi, according to a report by the BBC, which also said it understood the appearance did not mean Capaldi planned to return to performing yet, but he simply wanted to support CALM.

The BBC said fans at the concert were told to stay around after Walker's set had ended, and that there would be a surprise act in addition to him and Nina Nesbitt. Capaldi then came on and performed six songs, ending with Someone You Loved. Fans were asked not to film any of the set, with their phones placed in sealed pouches throughout it.

Walker was quoted saying after the show: "When Lewis confirmed he wanted to do it last minute, I was delighted. We've bumped into each other a few times over the years backstage at fezzys (festivals) and events and he's a total legend.

"I know how much pressure this industry can put on artists at times, especially after a bit of a break.

"So for him to be able to play a little secret gig in a safe space without all the phones, the noise and the expectations was perfect. I'm buzzing to have been a part of it."

Capaldi shot to fame in 2019 with his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. He made it to the Young Music Rich List after amassing a £19 million fortune

But he spoke openly about his struggles with mental health. And in 2023 he cancelled future live appearances after problems on stage at the Glastonbury festival. He since appeared on a Netflix documentary, where he opened up about the impact of his Tourette's syndrome diagnosis and panic attacks.

After his Glastonbury appearance, Capaldi said it had become obvious that he needed to "spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come".