Swim warning at Portobello Beach lifted as water back to 'satisfactory' quality
The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) had warned people against entering the water after a high bacterial result.
Digital signs were activated at the shore after the caution came into place on Thursday.
Tests were carried out for E.coli and intestinal enterococci, suggesting that human sewage was the cause of the pollution.
But today, the agency said its latest samples suggested there was no longer a risk to the public.
A spokesperson said: “Following visual checks of the beach and water sampling by our officers, SEPA have confirmed there is no impact on water quality at Portobello Central bathing water and will remove the signs advising against bathing.
“Water sampling will continue to take place throughout the bathing season as part of routine testing.
“We continue to work with our partners to improve Scotland’s water environment and make our summer visits to the beach safer and more enjoyable.”
