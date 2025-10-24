A new film has been released showing how the National Centre for Music in Edinburgh will look when it opens in two years time.

The conservation project, being delivered by the Royal High School Preservation Trust, will see the city’s former Royal High School transformed into a cultural hub for music performance, creation and learning.

Narrated by broadcaster, presenter, and passionate advocate for Scotland’s music scene, Edith Bowman, the digital architecture film (watch above) offers an early look inside the building ahead of its opening in 2027.

An artist's impression of the new main hall planned at the former Royal High building in Edinburgh, as part of the new National Centre for Music due to open in 2027. | Frame

Created by Greig Penny Architecture, the film takes viewers on a fly-through journey of the former Royal High School as it is transformed into the National Centre for Music.

With detailed animations, it highlights the wide range of spaces planned for the building, from the unique interior and heritage of the main hall, to the small intimate performance rooms and the beautifully landscaped gardens.

Greig Penny, of Greig Penny Architecture, said: “The Royal High School is one of Edinburgh’s most architecturally significant buildings, so it was an honour to bring the new plans to life in such a detailed way.”

An artist's impression of the new west garden at the new National Centre for Music in Edinburgh at Calton Hill. | Frame

Jenny Jamison, chief executive and creative director of the National Centre for Music, added: “We wanted to give our current stakeholders, local communities, future audiences and potential partners from across Scotland’s music sector a true sense of the exciting plans for the National Centre for Music.

“Greig has done a brilliant job of showcasing not only the new facilities but also how Thomas Hamilton’s original architecture will be sensitively preserved.”

Initial work to transform the former Royal High School into the National Centre for Music is now underway and is scheduled for completion in 2027.