Homes in Edinburgh sell for an average of £279,118 each, according to data from Zoopla, but this beautifully presented flat on Peffer Street in Duddingston (advertised by Mov8) is currently on the market for offers over £105,000.

1. View of Arthur's Seat The one bedroom, second floor flat is located inside a traditional stone-built tenement, south east of Edinburgh city centre, and has a view of Arthur's Seat.

2. Entrance hall The entrance hall offers space for outerwear, and also has a secured entry handset and a built-in store cupboard.

3. Living room An open-plan living space includes carpeted flooring, an open-shelved press, and two pendant light fittings.

4. Kitchen The kitchen is set to the rear of the room, and features wood-effect worktops and breakfast bar, sink with drainer, a tiled surround, washing machine, and an integrated electric oven, ceramic hob and canopy.

