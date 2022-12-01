Greg Davies and Little Alex Horne return to Taskmaster with a brand new line-up of contestants. The line-up are set to compete in the 15th series of the critically-acclaimed task tournament.

Taskmaster is a BAFTA winning and International Emmy nominated comedy entertainment show originally created by Alex Horne. With Greg Davies as the all-powerful “Taskmaster”, he sets out to test the wiles, wit and wisdom of five comedians through a series of strange and surreal challenges.

The previous series saw Dara O Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican all competing for the golden head. While the new cast has been announced, Channel 4 are yet to reveal the release date for the new series.

If the wait is too long, the Taskmaster’s New Year Treat is also set to air on Channel 4 this winter with a one-off line-up of celebrity contestants spanning across comedy, music, TV and sport. Appearing on this year’s New Year’s special are Amelia Dimoldenberg, Carol Vorderman, Greg James, Sir Mo Farah, and Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem.

Here’s the line-up of brand new contestants coming to Channel 4’s Taskmaster in series 15.

Taskmaster series 15 line-up

Taskmaster Greg Davies will be returning to the helm in series 15

The brand new contestants competing for the golden head in series 15 are…

