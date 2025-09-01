Taxi fares set to rise across West Lothian in time for Christmas

Taxi fares are set to rise across West Lothian in time for Christmas.

The largest proposed rise of 9.5 per cent could see the cost of a Tariff 3 journey of 10 miles rise by more than £4 over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Other fees including clean up costs for soiled cabs look set to be pegged at the existing £40 charge, despite calls by some taxi operators for a hefty increase.

West Lothian Council has to review local taxi fares every 18 months. Taxi operators were invited to a meeting in Livingston’s Civic Centre to discuss proposed increases in July. There are two trade associations in West Lothian.

West Lothian Taxi Owners Association (TOA) proposed that the tariffs be increased from £3 to £3.20 in Tariff 1, from £3.40 to £3.60 in Tariff 2, and from £5.10 to £5.40 in Tariff 3. It is also requested that the yardage be reduced from 176 yards to 160 yards across all tariffs.

The West Lothian Association of Taxi Owners (WLAOTO) Fellowship proposed that the tariffs be increased from £3.40 to £3.60 in Tariff 2 and from £5.10 to £5.40 in Tariff 3, with the yardage reduced from 176 yards to 168 yards across all tariffs.

The Fellowship also requested that the additional charge for every piece of luggage carried be increased from 20p to 40p (subject to a maximum charge increased from 40p to £1.00 per hire), and the soiling charge increased from £40.00 to £60.00.

The representatives of the two trade organisations attended the meeting. The representatives voted on behalf of a number of licence holders. The two trade organisations had discussed the matter and reached a consensus prior to the meeting.

The TOA proposal received 12 votes while the Fellowship’s proposed tariffs received none. If there is no appeal against the proposed increases they will come into force at the end of November.

A recent meeting of the council’s executive agreed to the proposals without comment. The council has to publish notice of any proposed changes to its fare table, and to consider any representations made in writing regarding the proposed changes, before agreeing a new fare table. The new fare table will be advertised for public comments.

The new fare table will see a Tariff 1 mile journey rising from £4.80 to £5.20, an 8.3 per cent increase. A five mile Tariff 1 journey from 12.80 to £14 and a 10 mile Tariff 1 journey from £22.80 to £25.