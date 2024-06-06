Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The megastar has switched up her repertoire throughout the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift will take to the stage at Murrayfield tomorrow in the first of three hotly-anticipated concerts.

Fans of the megastar are expected to travel from all over the country and beyond to see their hero live. Huge queues for merchandise were already forming outside the stadium yesterday while the city prepares itself for an even bigger influx of Swifties tomorrow.

The record-breaking Eras Tour has already seen the singer perform around the US, South America, Japan and Australia. More recently, she has taken to the continent with shows in France, Portugal, Sweden and Spain.

Swift’s repertoire has varied throughout the tour, but her gigs in the last month have had a fairly similar line-up of songs, save for one or two surprise tracks each night.

As the tour’s concept is weaving together Swift’s various ‘eras’, each section of a concert tends to involve a collection of songs from one of her studio albums. The latest leg has seen her singer add numbers from her most recent release - The Tortured Poets Department - to her routine.

Based on the setlist from a gig on May 9 in Nanterre, France, here are the songs we expect Swift to perform at Murrayfield.

Act I – Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

Act II – Fearless

Fearless

You Belong with Me

Love Story

Act III – Red

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 minute version)

Act IV – Speak Now

Enchanted

Act V – Reputation

...Ready for It?

Delicate

Don't Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Act VI – Folklore & Evermore

Cardigan

Betty

Champagne Problems

August

Illicit Affairs

My Tears Ricochet

Marjorie

Willow

Act VII – 1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Act VIII – The Tortured Poets Department

But Daddy I Love Him/So High School

Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

Down Bad

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

I Can Do It with a Broken Heart

Act IX – Acoustic set

Guitar surprise song

Piano surprise song

Act X – Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante S**t

Bejeweled

Mastermind