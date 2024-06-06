Taylor Swift Edinburgh: Eras Tour setlist as star set for bumper three nights at Murrayfield
Taylor Swift will take to the stage at Murrayfield tomorrow in the first of three hotly-anticipated concerts.
Fans of the megastar are expected to travel from all over the country and beyond to see their hero live. Huge queues for merchandise were already forming outside the stadium yesterday while the city prepares itself for an even bigger influx of Swifties tomorrow.
The record-breaking Eras Tour has already seen the singer perform around the US, South America, Japan and Australia. More recently, she has taken to the continent with shows in France, Portugal, Sweden and Spain.
Swift’s repertoire has varied throughout the tour, but her gigs in the last month have had a fairly similar line-up of songs, save for one or two surprise tracks each night.
As the tour’s concept is weaving together Swift’s various ‘eras’, each section of a concert tends to involve a collection of songs from one of her studio albums. The latest leg has seen her singer add numbers from her most recent release - The Tortured Poets Department - to her routine.
Based on the setlist from a gig on May 9 in Nanterre, France, here are the songs we expect Swift to perform at Murrayfield.
Act I – Lover
Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need to Calm Down
Lover
Act II – Fearless
Fearless
You Belong with Me
Love Story
Act III – Red
22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well (10 minute version)
Act IV – Speak Now
Enchanted
Act V – Reputation
...Ready for It?
Delicate
Don't Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do
Act VI – Folklore & Evermore
Cardigan
Betty
Champagne Problems
August
Illicit Affairs
My Tears Ricochet
Marjorie
Willow
Act VII – 1989
Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood
Act VIII – The Tortured Poets Department
But Daddy I Love Him/So High School
Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?
Down Bad
Fortnight
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
I Can Do It with a Broken Heart
Act IX – Acoustic set
Guitar surprise song
Piano surprise song
Act X – Midnights
Lavender Haze
Anti-Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante S**t
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma
