Police shut a road near the stadium earlier today while a power cut caused train delays.

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans faced delays as they headed to Murrayfield ahead of the star’s first concert in Edinburgh tonight.

A road closure forced the diversion of buses while trains with Fife were held up and trams cancelled. Police shut Westfield Road earlier today amid concern for a man at a property on the street.

Officers received the call at 12.55pm and warned revellers to avoid the route, which is a short walk from the stadium and home to Murrayfield Sports Bar. Lothian Buses was forced to divert its 1 and 2 services due to the closure.

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans headed to Murrayfield today

Meanwhile, Scotrail trains from Fife faced delays throughout most of the afternoon due to a power cut which sunk the signalling system. The fault has now been fixed.

Back in the city, trams heading for Newhaven were cancelled due to a medical emergency at Balfour Street while huge queues formed at St Andrew Square and Princes Street stops. A full service is now running again.