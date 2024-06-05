Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hordes of Taylor Swift fans descend on Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh to get their hands on official merchandise ahead of superstar's concerts

The staggering prices of Taylor Swift's Eras tour merchandise have been revealed ahead of the singer's Edinburgh shows.

The US megastar will play three nights at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as she opens the UK leg of her sell-out tour in the Capital.

Taylor mania already seems to be sweeping the city ahead of the shows, with hordes of eager Swifties spotted queuing up to get their hands on official merchandise outside the stadium on Wednesday.

As you might expect, the items for sale are not exactly cheap. Posters were priced at £15, while tour hoodies cost £70, and T-shirts were priced at £40. Water bottles being sold for £15, and canvas tote bags were available to buy for £25.

One fan posted a picture of the goodies she bought on X (formerly Twitter), saying: Yeah I maybe spent too much money on Taylor Swift Merch today but… TAYLOR SWIFT MERCH!!!! Also heyyyyy i’m still alive!'

Another wrote: 'All together we spent £200.'

Taylor Swift Eras Tour merchandise prices

Posters - £15

Tour hoodies - £65

T-shirts - £40

Sweatshirts - £65

Water bottles - £15