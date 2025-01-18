Taylor Swift helps Edinburgh Trams to record-breaking year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Swift helped Edinburgh’s tram network achieve a record-breaking number of passengers last year.

In 2024, Edinburgh Trams recorded more than 12 million customer journeys as the network continues to build on the successful launch of services to Newhaven in 2023.

And Swifties gave a huge boost the trams’ figures with almost 250,000 journeys recorded during the pop icon’s Edinburgh shows in the summer.

Taylor Swift played three sold out shows at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium during the summer. Picture: Lisa Ferguson. | LISA FERGUSON

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams MD, said: “Last year saw a series of remarkable achievements, not least our busiest ever day when more than 74,000 trips were taken onboard our trams.

“This was part of an astonishing period in June when almost a quarter of a million journeys were recorded during a series of concerts by global superstar Taylor Swift at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium.

“In August, we registered our busiest month of the year, with 1.2 million journeys taken during the city’s world-renowned festival season.”

The latest annual figures show an increase of almost three million compared to 2023 and 7.3 million more than in 2022, which was the last full year before the first trams from the city to Newhaven operated.

Edinburgh Trams said anecdotally, the original line between the airport and the city centre was also reported to be busier than ever, thanks in part to a strengthening of links between with major venues such as Murrayfield and the Royal Highland Showground.

The end-of-year figures round off an impressive 12 months for Edinburgh Trams, having won the Most Improved System category at the Global Light Rail Awards and the title of Tram Operator of the Year at the National Transport Awards.

Taylor Swift’s three sell-out shows at Murrayfield was part of her worldwide Eras tour. Night three broke the all-time attendance record for a gig in Scotland. And together the Edinburgh shows saw her play to 220,000 fans for around 10.5 hours.