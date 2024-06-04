Taylor Swift-mad Edinburgh schoolgirl takes viral bracelet craze to city's care homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 11-year-old has spent months creating friendship bracelets ahead of the singer’s arrival in Edinburgh this week.

An 11-year-old Taylor Swift superfan is bringing together eras of Swifties by spreading a viral bracelet trend in Edinburgh’s care homes.

Devon Dickinson, a pupil at Buckstone Primary School has spent months creating friendship bracelets for elderly residents ahead of the world-famous singer taking to the stage at Murrayfield for three nights this week.

Throughout the record-breaking Eras Tour so far, Swifties around the world have been making new friends by swapping bracelets at gigs.

Devon Dickinson, 11, can't wait for Taylor Swift to arrive in the Capital

After gifting one to her 92-year-old great grandmother Margaret and seeing her face light up, Devon wanted to spread the love across the city and has spent more than 50 hours making hundreds of bracelets.

She hopes the good deed will help bring a smile to the faces of older people in the Capital who often struggle with loneliness.

The youngster, who has a ticket for Swift’s final night in the Capital on Sunday, said: “I am so excited to see Taylor when she comes to Edinburgh.

“I’ve loved Taylor for years and the show looks so amazing, but I’m also really excited to meet and trade bracelets with other Swifties at the concert and outside Murrayfield. It looks so fun and is going to be the best day.

Devon with great gran Margaret

“After I made the bracelet for my great-grandma, I realised that a lot of older people don’t have grandchildren or great-grandchildren to make nice things for them.

“The whole of Edinburgh is going to be buzzing that weekend and I wanted to make sure that everyone gets to be part of that excitement.

“It was fun to talk to great-grandma about Taylor and the tour and I hope the people I give the bracelets to become Swifties, too. It doesn’t matter what age you are - anyone can be a Swiftie.

Devon has spent hours after school making the bracelets

“Maybe they will trade the bracelets with each other and the staff at the homes and make new friends. That would be amazing.”