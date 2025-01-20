'Teachers and pupils fear going to school because of soaring violence' claims MSP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More and more pupils and teachers fear going to school every day because of the risk of violence, Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs has claimed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is set to lead a debate in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday about the “soaring” level of violence in Scotland’s schools.

Mr Briggs, who is education spokesman for his party at Holyrood, claimed teachers were having to do their jobs with “one hand tied behind their back” as SNP ministers had failed to put measures in place that would allow teachers to take action against those responsible for violence and threats in schools.

MSPs will debate violence in schools on Wednesday. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he called on ministers to guarantee pupils and teachers will be learning in a safe environment which will help restore Scotland’s once world-leading reputation for excellence in education.

The Tories will also use the debate to call on the Scottish Government to ban mobile phones in the classroom and ensure that everyone has access to single-sex toilets.

Mr Briggs said: “Violence is out of control in Scotland’s classrooms. Last year, a physical or verbal assault took place every two minutes of the school day.

“Yet we are still only hearing warm words from SNP ministers. Teachers are having to do their job with one hand tied behind their backs because they simply haven’t been empowered to take action against disruptive pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The SNP are too worried about looking good rather than punishing those responsible for violence and threats. Many teachers, pupils and other staff now fear going to school each day, which is a position we should never have reached.

“Our debate will urge the SNP to finally bring some common sense back to Scottish schools. That starts by dealing effectively with disruptive pupils, empowering teachers and rolling out a mobile phone ban across classrooms.

“Schools must be a safe place for pupils to learn and teachers to teach. That simply isn’t the case right now and will only get worse if SNP ministers don’t get a grip of this situation.”