Teenager, 14, charged after Edinburgh fire sees flames tear through estate

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 27th Jul 2024, 11:42 BST
A teenager has been charged with alleged wilful fireraising after a fire raged through an Edinburgh estate.

The 14-year-old male was arrested after the blaze at Gorgie City Farm, just off Gorgie Road, on Wednesday.

A stable at the site caught fire just after 6.25pm and firefighters were deployed to the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

In a social media post, Police Scotland said: “A 14-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with wilful fireraising in Edinburgh.

“The incident happened at a stable at Gorgie City Farm, off Gorgie Road, in Edinburgh shortly after 6.25pm on Wednesday, 24 July, 2024.

“No one was injured. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

