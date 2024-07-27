Teenager, 14, charged after Edinburgh fire sees flames tear through estate
The 14-year-old male was arrested after the blaze at Gorgie City Farm, just off Gorgie Road, on Wednesday.
A stable at the site caught fire just after 6.25pm and firefighters were deployed to the scene.
No one was injured in the fire.
In a social media post, Police Scotland said: “A 14-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with wilful fireraising in Edinburgh.
“The incident happened at a stable at Gorgie City Farm, off Gorgie Road, in Edinburgh shortly after 6.25pm on Wednesday, 24 July, 2024.
“No one was injured. Enquiries remain ongoing.”
