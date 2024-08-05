Teenager with Edinburgh links goes missing as urgent search launched for 15-year-old

By Jamie Saunderson

Digital reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 09:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are searching for a missing teenager said to have links to Edinburgh.

An urgent appeal has been issued for Leighton Hunt, 15, after he disappeared from Airdrie.

He was last seen in the Plains area of the town at around 6.15pm last Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say there are growing concerns for his welfare and are calling on anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

Police are searching for Leighton HuntPolice are searching for Leighton Hunt
Police are searching for Leighton Hunt | Police Scotland

Leighton is described as 5’10 with a slim build, red/auburn hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a green Nike tracksuit, a black Zavetti gilet and grey Nike Vapormax trainers.

As well as the Capital, he is also said to have connections in Glasgow.

If you can help the search, call police on 101 quoting the incident number 0235 of 31/07/2024.

Related topics:TeenagerEdinburghPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice