Teenager with Edinburgh links goes missing as urgent search launched for 15-year-old

Police are searching for a missing teenager said to have links to Edinburgh.

An urgent appeal has been issued for Leighton Hunt, 15, after he disappeared from Airdrie.

He was last seen in the Plains area of the town at around 6.15pm last Tuesday.

Police say there are growing concerns for his welfare and are calling on anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

Leighton is described as 5’10 with a slim build, red/auburn hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a green Nike tracksuit, a black Zavetti gilet and grey Nike Vapormax trainers.

As well as the Capital, he is also said to have connections in Glasgow.

If you can help the search, call police on 101 quoting the incident number 0235 of 31/07/2024.