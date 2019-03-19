Ten litres of ‘heroin substitute’ stolen during delivery to Edinburgh pharmacy

Edinburgh police are appealing for information after 10 litres of a prescription medication used as a heroin substitute was stolen from a pharmacy.

The incident is believed to have happened sometime around 9:50am on Wednesday 13th March in the Restalrig area.

Police are appealing to the public for information

A driver for a company, which supplies medication, was making a delivery at the pharmacy in Restalrig Road.

When he returned he found that four 2.5 litre bottles of a heroin substitute, similar to methadone, had been stolen.

The bottles are described as clear frosted plastic in appearance, rectangular in shape and similar in size to a bottle of screenwash.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify whoever was responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Inspector Grant McCulloch, of Craigmillar Police Station, said: “We suspect that whoever took the medication has done so either for personal use, or to sell to those who have a dependency.

“This type of medication is only supposed to be taken under supervision within a pharmacy and consuming too much could have serious consequences for your health.

“If you have been offered the opportunity to buy this stolen medication, please do not accept.

“Similarly, if you have any information as to who was involved in the theft of this medication, then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Craigmillar Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1981 of the 14th March. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

