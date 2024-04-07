Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland’s biggest electronic dance music festival is set to return to Edinburgh this month.

Terminal V’s 10th edition will take place at the Royal Highland Centre on April 13 and 14, with names like Blawan, Ellen Allien and Daria Kolosova making it one of the most anticipated events yet.

Thousands of revellers are expected to make their way to the Ingliston venue - and organisers are urging them to plan their journeys in advance. Here’s all the information you need if you’ll be travelling to the festival.

Terminal V returns to the Royal Highland Centre in April 2024

Shuttle Buses

Organisers have partnered with Lothian Buses to offer a shuttle bus between the venue and the city centre. Service 98 will leave from the Assembly Rooms on George Street and stop at Shandwick Place (stop SD) and Haymarket Station (stop HH) as well as along the A8.

Trams

The nearby Ingliston Park & Ride tram stop makes it a convenient way for festival-goers to reach the venue. Throughout the event, a free shuttle service will take passengers from the stop to the centre’s entrance.

Meanwhile, trams to the city centre will run until 12.30am in an extended service.

The Happybus

Coaches will running from towns and cities across Scotland to the event. Spots can be booked via The Happybus website.

Public buses

Some Citylink services stop on the A8 near the Royal Highland Centre. Among those is the 24-hour 900 service to and from Glasgow. Additionally, the Stagecoach Jet747 will link Fife with the venue, stopping a short walk away on Glasgow Road.

Taxis

Several companies will be running cabs and mini-buses to the event, but fans are urged to book their journeys in advance. On-site parking spaces will be reserved for taxis, so it will not be possible for private vehicles to drive to the venue.

