Tesco strikes down Edinburgh shop closure rumours as another Leith branch planned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tesco has denied rumours it is planning to close a major Edinburgh store after bidding to open another branch in the area.

The supermarket chain has submitted plans to the city council for a new shop in an old Yamaha showroom on Queen Charlotte Street in Leith. The Tesco Express outlet will add to a plethora of branches in the area, including the Superstore on nearby Duke Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Tesco Express is already due to open on Leith Walk, joining an existing one on the same street and another on Great Junction Street. Between 15 and 20 staff will be employed at 58-66 Great Charlotte Street outlet if the proposals are approved, bringing the building back to life 12 years after the showroom closed.

Tesco has submitted plans for a new store on Queen Charlotte Street

The adjoining car park would also be overhauled with five spaces used by Tesco and six by the offices upstairs.

Residents who caught wind of the plans had questioned if the retail giant was laying the groundwork to exit Duke Street. But a spokesman strongly rebutted that assertion when quizzed by the Evening News, insisting there were no plans to close the store.