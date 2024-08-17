The Capital has played an outsized part in the growth of Scottish cinema and been the setting for several iconic TV moments.

Although the likes of Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting may be the first flick that comes to mind when people think of the city, there are lesser-known works which thoroughly deserve a mention.

So we asked you, our readers, for your verdict on the best television shows and films set in the city.

Here were the 10 most popular answers.

1 . Trainspotting One of the most famous pieces of cinema to come from Scotland, the 1996 flick was based on Irvine Welsh's book. It is still widely acclaimed for its no-nonsense portrayal of the Capital's drug underworld.

2 . Looking After Jo Jo Starring Bobby Carlyle, this hard-hitting 1998 drama followed the turbulent story of a drug dealer in 1980s Edinburgh. Scenes were filmed in Sighthill and Niddrie, with the series becoming one of Scotland's most-watched of the decade.

3 . Crime This crime drama based on another novel by Irvine Welsh hit the small screen in 2021. Focusing on the abduction of a schoolgirl, it is yet another gritty tale by one of the Capital's most celebrated writers.