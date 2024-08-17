The 10 best films and TV shows set in Edinburgh as chosen by readers including Trainspotting and One Day

By Jamie Saunderson

Digital reporter

Published 17th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh has featured on the big and small screens throughout generations.

The Capital has played an outsized part in the growth of Scottish cinema and been the setting for several iconic TV moments.

Although the likes of Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting may be the first flick that comes to mind when people think of the city, there are lesser-known works which thoroughly deserve a mention.

So we asked you, our readers, for your verdict on the best television shows and films set in the city.

Here were the 10 most popular answers.

One of the most famous pieces of cinema to come from Scotland, the 1996 flick was based on Irvine Welsh's book. It is still widely acclaimed for its no-nonsense portrayal of the Capital's drug underworld.

1. Trainspotting

One of the most famous pieces of cinema to come from Scotland, the 1996 flick was based on Irvine Welsh's book. It is still widely acclaimed for its no-nonsense portrayal of the Capital's drug underworld. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Starring Bobby Carlyle, this hard-hitting 1998 drama followed the turbulent story of a drug dealer in 1980s Edinburgh. Scenes were filmed in Sighthill and Niddrie, with the series becoming one of Scotland's most-watched of the decade.

2. Looking After Jo Jo

Starring Bobby Carlyle, this hard-hitting 1998 drama followed the turbulent story of a drug dealer in 1980s Edinburgh. Scenes were filmed in Sighthill and Niddrie, with the series becoming one of Scotland's most-watched of the decade. | Donald MacLeod/National World

Photo Sales
This crime drama based on another novel by Irvine Welsh hit the small screen in 2021. Focusing on the abduction of a schoolgirl, it is yet another gritty tale by one of the Capital's most celebrated writers.

3. Crime

This crime drama based on another novel by Irvine Welsh hit the small screen in 2021. Focusing on the abduction of a schoolgirl, it is yet another gritty tale by one of the Capital's most celebrated writers. | ITV

Photo Sales
This 1985 film, based on two Wester Hailes teenagers who carry out a series of benign robberies in fancy dress, became something of a Scottish cult classic. It is remembered for its iconic soundtrack by Fife rockers Big Country.

4. Restless Natives

This 1985 film, based on two Wester Hailes teenagers who carry out a series of benign robberies in fancy dress, became something of a Scottish cult classic. It is remembered for its iconic soundtrack by Fife rockers Big Country. Photo: YouTube (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghIrvine Welsh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.