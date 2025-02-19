Edinburgh saw 27 properties sell for over £1 million in 2024, with Morningside having topped the list of the most millionaire homes sold last year. It recorded seven transactions, with Colinton close behind with four sales over a million pounds.

Somewhat of a “millionaire’s row”, Morningside Drive featured no fewer than three £1 million-plus property sales, two of which were neighbouring homes that both went under offer within two weeks of each other. Similarly, on Colinton Road, two homes a matter of metres from each other sold for over £1 million last year.

ESPC chief executive Paul Hilton said: “The data underscores the dynamic nature of Scotland’s luxury property market. While Edinburgh remains a central hub for high-end real estate, areas like East Lothian and Fife are emerging as attractive alternatives for discerning buyers.

“As economic conditions evolve and buyer preferences shift, Scotland’s £1 million-plus property market is poised for continued growth and diversification. The data also sends a clear message that ESPC solicitor estate agents are highly successful in that area of the market and are selling more million pound plus homes than ever before.“

Scroll through our gallery to see the 13 richest neighbourhoods in Edinburgh where the most millionaire properties were sold in 2024.

1 . Morningside Morningside took top spot in 2024 as it recorded a total of seven +£1 million sales Photo: mov8 Photo Sales

2 . Colinton Colinton recorded a total of 4 +£1 million sales across 2024, including two homes a matter of metres from each other. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Newington Thriving Newington recorded three sales over the million pound mark. | ESPC Photo Sales

4 . The Grange The Grange saw two million pound plus sales. | Google Maps Photo Sales