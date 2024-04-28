Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forever associated with days by the seaside, the 99 Flake can stake a claim to be the nation’s favourite sweet treat.

But its true origins have always been the subject of debate - with varying accounts around where Cadbury’s got the idea for its most famous ice cream from.

It is a common misconception that the cone once cost 99p and derived its name from its price tag.

The 99 Flake has been a favourite across the UK for generations (Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

Cadbury states that the story behind its name has been ‘lost in the mists of time’ - but people from Portobello are likely to have something to say about that.

It is widely believed that the Edinburgh community was the birthplace for the famous delicacy, which was invented by an ice cream maker in the 1920s.

Stephen Arcari opened his confectionary shop at 99 High Street in 1922 and his family continued to trade there until 2005.

The Arcari family also operated a hugely popular ice cream factory until 2020.

They have always claimed that their shop was selling 99 Flakes for years before Cadbury adopted it - and reckon one of the firm’s salesmen could have stolen the idea while visiting.

Like so many great inventions, it is believed to have come about by accident - and its name was inspired by the shop’s address.

The Arcaris' old ice cream shop at 99 High Street is now home to Beren Beauty Salon

“"My dad always said that my grandad broke a Flake in half - that was before the short, 99 Flakes were manufactured - and stuck it in an ice cream”, said Tanya Arcari, granddaughter of Stephen, in 2006.

Despite the story being passed between generation of Arcaris, Stephen died in his ‘50s and left no proof of having created the 99.

As a result, the family’s efforts to have their authorship recognised by the Oxford English Dictionary were unsuccessful.

Speaking to the Scotsman 18 years ago, Tanya added: "People liked it, so he kept selling it. He called it a 99 because his shop was at 99 Portobello High Street.

"We're not sure of the exact date he did that, but it was not long after he opened the shop in 1922, so is definitely long before the dates the dictionary gives as the first printed quote mentioning it."

Although seaside holidays in the UK might not be quite as popular as they once were, Portobello Beach still fills with visitors on the rare occasion that the weather is nice in Edinburgh.