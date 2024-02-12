The Best Valentine’s Day ideas in Edinburgh for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading Edinburgh hen party company, Fizzbox have shared their top tips to make this Valentine’s Day the best one ever. From cosy dinners to thrilling adventures, get ready to amp up the romance and make memories that'll last a lifetime in Scotland's capital.

Hop on board the afternoon tea bus for a romantic adventure! Glide through the city's iconic landmarks on a vintage Routemaster bus, sipping six different teas and enjoying freshly-cut, delicate sandwiches, cakes and scones with jam and clotted cream. Feel the love as you pass by Edinburgh Castle, Palace of Holyroodhouse and the charming Old Town. Make your Valentine's Day even better with a touch of sophistication and class, and why not add a glass of bubbly for that extra special touch?

This Valentine's Day, ditch the ordinary and dive into adventure with your partner with a thrilling escape room. Unleash your combined brainpower and teamwork to crack codes, unravel puzzles, hunt for clues and conquer mind-bending challenges in just one hour. It's the ultimate bonding experience that'll bring you and your loved one even closer. Get ready to laugh, think and celebrate your triumph if you manage to break out within the time limit. Just keep your cool and don’t let that ticking clock get to you!

Brace yourselves for a boozy start to the day as you indulge in unlimited cocktails, bubbly, beer or soft drinks, paired with a brunch dish each from the set menu, all in a lively setting. Your romantic rendezvous is made even better with a choice of themes that’ll transport you back to the 90s, help you to channel your inner Beyoncé, Spice Girl or Mean Girl, or groove to the tunes of Taylor Swift, ABBA or Britney. It's the ultimate recipe for a date brimming with giggles, affection and bottomless beverages. Cheers to that!

This Valentine's Day, treat yourselves to double the relaxation with a dreamy spa day for two! Dive into a world of serenity with soothing massages, indulgent treatments, a warm swimming pool and relaxing jacuzzi that'll leave you both feeling like royalty. Revel in every moment of self-indulgence as you embark on this shared voyage of bliss, cocooned in a bubble of tranquillity where your love can thrive and you can take some well deserved time off. Say goodbye to the daily grind and hello to rejuvenation as the spa's enchantment revives your body and soul.

Get ready for an hour-long musical journey through the Scottish city streets, led by a lively guide armed with top-notch headsets. Get ready to groove, sing and bust a move to party anthems like there's no tomorrow. Transform the pavements into your own personal dance floor, surrounded by shared laughs and contagious beats. It's the perfect recipe for unforgettable memories and a Valentine's Day celebration that's bursting with style and fun. Because dancing through life is always better when you've got your favourite partner in crime by your side!

Shake up this year’s Valentine's Day with a cocktail masterclass! Join forces with your partner in the vibrant world of mixology, whipping up tasty drinks that'll please your taste buds. Guided by a fun mixologist, your date night evolves into a lively workshop where imagination runs wild and drinks flow freely. Who knows, you might discover your inner mixologist! Enjoy every sip of your creations as you reign supreme as the ultimate cocktail royalty! Get set to shake, stir and sip your way through an unforgettable day or night out with your partner.

Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete without a meal out! It's a classic choice for a reason; who doesn't love indulging in delicious dishes and raising a toast with bubbly? Whether you're into British pub grub, classic American eats, hearty Italian fare or exotic flavours, there's something to satisfy every craving. Just imagine the two of you enjoying every bite, sharing laughs and making memories that'll warm your hearts for years to come. So why wait? Treat yourselves to a romantic dining adventure and let the love (and the drinks) flow!

Ditch the candlelight for a night of laughter at a comedy club! Get ready to giggle until your sides hurt as hilarious comedians entertain you both. Laughter is the best medicine for any relationship, so why not bond over belly laughs, snorts and maybe even a few happy tears? Comedy nights inject a healthy dose of fun into your love story, reinforcing the idea that couples who laugh together, stick together. You’ll love every minute.

Who needs Cupid's arrow when you can trade it for the exhilarating thrill of axe throwing? Tap into your inner lumberjack and/or lumberjill with your partner and engage in a heart-pumping contest of precision and skill. This adrenaline-charged adventure promises laughter, friendly rivalry and just a hint of lumberjack swagger. Axe throwing flips Valentine's Day on its head, showing that love and hurling sharp objects can mix in the most wonderfully unexpected ways! Get ready for a smashing good time that'll leave you both grinning from ear to ear!

