West Lothian shopping centre set to welcome coffee giant Starbucks

A new coffee shop in The Centre, Livingston is set to open with an 20 jobs created - adding to a surge in new store openings at the shopping destination.

The Centre will welcome the new state-of-the-art 3,200 sq. ft. Starbucks store at the West Lothian shopping centre. The new coffee shop can accommodate seating for 90 visitors and is expected to open mid-February.

The coffee brand is the latest to open at The Centre - with the first Cinnabon branch in Scotland, beauty and wellbeing store, Rituals and Danish lifestyle and homeware brand, Sostrene Grene also opening in the last 12 months.

Rakesh Joshi, Director at LCP, part of M Core, said: “We are delighted to get 2025 off to a brilliant start with the opening of Starbucks at The Centre, Livingston this month, which continues to reflect our commitment to attracting high-quality brands to the shopping centre.

“The last 12 months has been a great time for us with the arrival of international brands including Cinnabon, Rituals and Sostrene Grene, and the unveiling of our plans to expand into experience-led activities, with more exciting announcements in the pipeline, which will further enhance the overall experience for our shoppers.”

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Starbucks to The Centre, Livingston and delighted they’ve created 20 new jobs in the local area.

“We are confident it will be a big hit with our shoppers who like to enjoy some quality time with a great tasting coffee and bite to eat when they visit us.”

To celebrate the opening, the Starbucks team will be handing out discounted vouchers before the doors open and there will be food and drink sampling on the day. Reuseable cups will also be gifted to shoppers across the first two days.

There are further plans to expand the leisure offering at The Centre. Hollywood Bowl to open a 26,000 sq. ft. venue next year, featuring 22 cutting-edge bowling lanes, an arcade and a bar and diner at the shopping centre.

The Centre was acquired by national commercial property and investment companies LCP and Evolve Estates, both part of M Core, in 2023. Annual footfall is estimated at around 14.5m.