Here is everything you need to know about the annual Edinburgh Canal Festival returning this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the Edinburgh Canal Festival?

Organised by the Fountainbridge Canalside Community Trust (FCCT), the festival is a celebration of the Union Canal and canalside community. This free festival, which has been happening annually for years, will take place on Saturday, June 12, from 12noon- 5pm and features local organisations and community groups that operate on or near the canal year-round, as well as Edinburgh-based charities.

The annual Edinburgh Canal Festival takes place on Saturday. | Edinburgh Canal Festival

What’s happening?

You can explore the canalside with three zones along the Union Canal in Edinburgh, at the Lochrin Basin, Harrison Park West and Fountainbridge Green, as well as a number of ‘Doors Open Day’ Venues along the route. Each zone and venue will have a mix of activities, great food and music performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be canoe polo, a real live mermaid and stalls for people to check out on the Edinburgh waterway. Due to construction works in the area, the raft race held in previous years at the festival will be held separately on Saturday, August 23, along with canal boat rides.

Weather

The weather is currently forecast by the Met Office to be hot and sunny, with the temperature set to be a balmy 24C during the Edinburgh Canal Festival this Saturday afternoon.

There will be plenty to see and do on the Union Canal in Edinburgh this Saturday. | Edinburgh Canal Festival

Inspirational celebration

Rachel Sedman, development manager of FCCT says: “This year’s celebration along the canal promises to be even more inspiring, with something for everyone - from fun family activities to opportunities to learn, connect, and support amazing local causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you're watching thrilling canoe polo matches, meeting the brilliant people behind local charities, or discovering ways to live more sustainably, there’s no better place to experience the heart of our community than right here.

“Huge thanks to everyone making this happen - let’s come together again to celebrate, connect, and continue making Fountainbridge an even better place to live, work, and enjoy.”