The historic East Lothian golf course once considered the world's oldest
and live on Freeview channel 276
For years, the Guinness Book of World Records considered it the oldest course on the earth.
And yet curiously, it is not swamped by golf enthusiasts from all over the world desperate to tick it off their bucket lists.
Nowadays, Musselburgh Old Course is no longer believed to be the world’s oldest course with its namesake at St Andrews holding that title instead. However, the East Lothian town’s nine-hole course, also known as Musselburgh Links, undoubtedly played a pivotal role in golf’s history.
The first confirmed record of golf having been played on the links was in 1672. But the sport is reported to have been played there by Mary Queen of Scots as far back as 1567.
The course has hosted no fewer than six Open Championships - more than Royal Portrush and Turnberry. Its last was in 1889.
Perhaps its most significant contribution to the sport is that it pioneered the standard hole size with the four and a quarter inch-rule adopted in 1893 taken from the size of a drainpipe use to cut the Musselburgh course’s holes.
In 2022, it celebrated its 350th anniversary in an occasion which recalled the town’s rich golfing heritage. Musselburgh, of course, has produced five winners of The Open.
The council-run facility continues to attract plenty of visitors, with adult fees of £21.50 during the week and £23.60 on weekends. Under-18s can tee off for £5.10 between Monday and Friday and £5.90 at weekends.
But the course is kept alive by its close-knit band of members who have supported the club for years. It was once the epicentre of the golf world, but it’s always been at the heart of the community in Musselburgh.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.