A Community Interest Company that supports local artists and donates profits to surrounding communities has opened a new pop-up store in West Lothian.

The Leith Collective, that sells a range of work produced by local artists, opened a new venue at Livingston Designer Outlet on December 9 and is set to remain at the retail outlet throughout next year.

The brand, which has two Edinburgh stores in Fort Kinnaird and Ocean Terminal and a third in Dundee, will feature work from over 300 artists that showcases their sustainable inspired art. All profits from the charity will go towards supporting the local community.

The Leith Collective opened a new venue at Livingston Designer Outlet on December 9 | Livingston Designer Outlet

The Leith Collective will continue its onsite community campaign, providing opportunities for visitors to donate or collect free coats, school uniforms, Christmas trees and decorations, which are donated to charitable causes and those in need.

Sara Thomson, ceo and founder at The Leith Collective, said: “This is an exciting collaboration that highlights the power of community and sustainable shopping. We’re proud to be bringing our forward-thinking initiative to shoppers at Livingston Designer Outlet, which will help us continue to support and provide to the vibrant community.”

Kylie Wilson, marketing manager at Livingston Designer Outlet, said: “This pop-up embodies everything we stand for at Livingston Designer Outlet. We’re thrilled to offer our guests an opportunity to support local artists and contribute to our local community.”