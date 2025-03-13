A new home, leisure and garden store is set to open in Edinburgh’s Craigleith Retail Park next week at the former Homebase unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British retailer, The Range, sells over 140,000 products across 18 departments including DIY, kitchen and dining, furniture, arts and crafts and textiles. The new store, which is set to open on March 21, will include an integrated Homebase garden centre.

It comes after CDS Superstores, the parent company of The Range and wilko, acquired Homebase last year. As part of its expansion strategy, CDS plans to roll out up to 10 new superstores per month, with a goal of transforming up to 70 Homebase locations into this new format and securing up to 1,600 jobs throughout 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A picture of The Range shopfront in Christchurch | The Range

The company said The Range superstores will provide the ‘exceptional product variety The Range is known for with the home improvement expertise of Homebase and featuring ‘Garden Centres by Homebase’.

Alex Simpkin, CDS Superstores chief executive, said: "We’re fully committed to retaining the best of Homebase’s heritage while introducing the broader product range and value that customers expect from us as The Range.

“While those Homebase stores acquired by CDS will continue to trade throughout the transition period, we’re focused on ensuring a seamless transfer of these locations into our new store format, with fifteen launches confirmed for this year so far.“

“We’re also eager to help consumers nationwide by investing in the Homebase brand with the relaunch of www.homebase.co.uk, offering customers nationwide an upgraded shopping experience via a diverse range of products for all their home and garden projects. This latest development underscores CDS Superstores’ commitment to revitalising the retail landscape by blending trusted brands, preserving jobs and enhancing local economies.”

For more information on you can visit The Range website.