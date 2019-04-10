The UK spends £1.3 billion a month on its dogs - here's where Edinburgh pet owners rank

We all love our pet pooches. From labradors to pugs, British people are famous for their love of man's best friend.

With all pets, however, comes a cost, and according to insurance specialists Protectivity, Britons spend an incredible £15.6 billion per year on our dogs.

Cities where we spend the most on dogs

London leads the way on forking out for their pooches, with the average yearly spend by Londoners on their dogs sitting at £1,514.

Edinburgh dog lovers are not far behind, and spend the most in Scotland, on average paying £1,399 to pamper their fluffy friends.

The big Scottish cities are the biggest spenders, with Glasgow rounding out the top three with £1,330.

A Yorkshire dog is a lucky dog

Not to be outdone, smaller cities such as Leeds and Sheffield are also high up the list, with dog owners spending an incredible £1,275 and £1,236 respectively each year.

This ranks dog owners in the two cities as the fourth and sixth biggest spenders on their pets.

The full list

1. London - £1,514 (per year)

2. Edinburgh - £1,399

3. Glasgow - £1,330

4. Leeds - £1,275

5. Bristol - £1,266

6. Sheffield - £1,236

7. Manchester - £1,277

8. Brighton - £1,204

9. Birmingham - £1,191

10. Belfast - £1,169

11. Newcastle - £1,098

12. Southampton - £1,089

13. Nottingham - £1,088

14. Liverpool - £1,077

15. Norwich - £994

16. Plymouth - £939

17. Cardiff - £910