A fire was deliberately set on a busy road in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the fire, at the Wisp in Edinburgh, at around 2pm on Sunday, June 25. Fire crews and police attended, and part of the road was cordoned off while firefighters tackled the blaze. One witness spotted police tape and a van blocking the road.

Detectives investigating the blaze are treating it as an incident of wilful fire-setting. Enquiries into the fire are “ongoing”, said police.

A fire was deliberately set at the Wisp in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad