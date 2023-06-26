The Wisp Edinburgh fire: Emergency services rush to 'wilful' blaze set on local road
A fire was deliberately set on a busy road in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to the fire, at the Wisp in Edinburgh, at around 2pm on Sunday, June 25. Fire crews and police attended, and part of the road was cordoned off while firefighters tackled the blaze. One witness spotted police tape and a van blocking the road.
Detectives investigating the blaze are treating it as an incident of wilful fire-setting. Enquiries into the fire are “ongoing”, said police.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.05pm on Sunday, 25 June, 2023 officers were called to assist emergency services with traffic management due to a fire at The Wisp, Edinburgh. The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information, including dash-cam or CCTV footage, should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2124 of 25 June." The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.