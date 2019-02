Here are the 9 areas of Edinburgh which have been identified as most at risk of surface water flooding.

The at-risk areas are listed on Scottish Environment Protection Agency, showing the locations at the highest risk of surface water flooding.

Risk: high likelihood. Several streets in Duddingston are at risk from flooding, while the Holy Rood High School remains particularly vulnerable.

An area is considered at high risk if a flood event is likely to occur on average once in every ten years, or a 10 per cent chance of happening in any one year.

Risk: high likelihood. To the south of the city, the Inch area is susceptible to surface water flooding, including Inch Park

Risk: high likelihood. Much of COlinton is vulnerable to flooding, including Redford Barracks and Merchiston Castle School

Risk: high likelihood. Parts of Craigcrook Road in Blackhall are at-risk from surface water flooding.

Risk: high likelihood. Due to it's proximity to the Firth of Forth and the River Almond, Cramond is at high risk of flooding

Risk: high likelihood. Swathes of Holyrood Park are at high risk of flooding, particularly close to St. Margaret's Loch

Risk: high likelihood. Craigentinny golf course is particularly susceptible to flooding, according to SEPA

Risk: high likelihood. Mortonhall to the south of the city is at-risk of surface water flooding