Things to do in Edinburgh: 10 quirky hidden gems to discover in Edinburgh this April

Edinburgh has a wealth of well-known tourist attractions in the city - inluding the castle, multiple galleries and the National museum. However, it also has it’s fair share of strange and unusual attractions for people to visit.
These attractions around the city show the history of the city throughout the years, with some adding modern twists to the many mysteries that inhabit the city.
Take a look below at our guide and let us know your favourite quirky attraction.
1. Visit Gilmerton Cove...
The mysterious series of hand-carved passageways and chambers hidden below Gilmerton have been linked to witchcraft, smugglers, Covenanters and the Knights Templar. Photo: Fiona Brims
2. Check out Springvalley Gardens' Wild West buildings
Definitely one of the city's quirkier back streets, the Wild West themed fascias were put together by a furniture company who operated in the area. | Google Maps
3. Learn about the history of banking at Museum on the Mound...
From the long-forgotten giveaways that came with a childhood bank account to treasured items awarded to bank staff, learn about the stories behind many objects which have never been on display in the museum before. Photo: Scottish Civic Trust
4. Go animal spotting at Edinburgh University's King's Buildings...
The Ashworth Labs, at Edinburgh University's King's Buildings, were built in the late 1920s to house the university's zoology department. They are now part of the ever-expanding School of Biological Sciences at the University. You can also spot over a dozen roundels of animals and invertebrates that depict the principal zoogeographical regions of the world in Africa, India, Australia, and the Americas. | Scottish Civic Trust
