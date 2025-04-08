Things to do in Edinburgh: 10 quirky hidden gems to discover in Edinburgh this April

Our guide to some of the more unusual and quirky sights to see in Edinburgh right now.

Edinburgh has a wealth of well-known tourist attractions in the city - inluding the castle, multiple galleries and the National museum. However, it also has it’s fair share of strange and unusual attractions for people to visit.

These attractions around the city show the history of the city throughout the years, with some adding modern twists to the many mysteries that inhabit the city.

Take a look below at our guide and let us know your favourite quirky attraction.

The mysterious series of hand-carved passageways and chambers hidden below Gilmerton have been linked to witchcraft, smugglers, Covenanters and the Knights Templar.

1. Visit Gilmerton Cove...

Definitely one of the city's quirkier back streets, the Wild West themed fascias were put together by a furniture company who operated in the area.

2. Check out Springvalley Gardens' Wild West buildings

From the long-forgotten giveaways that came with a childhood bank account to treasured items awarded to bank staff, learn about the stories behind many objects which have never been on display in the museum before.

3. Learn about the history of banking at Museum on the Mound...

The Ashworth Labs, at Edinburgh University's King's Buildings, were built in the late 1920s to house the university's zoology department. They are now part of the ever-expanding School of Biological Sciences at the University. You can also spot over a dozen roundels of animals and invertebrates that depict the principal zoogeographical regions of the world in Africa, India, Australia, and the Americas.

4. Go animal spotting at Edinburgh University's King's Buildings...

