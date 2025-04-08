Things to do in Edinburgh: 10 quirky hidden gems to discover in Edinburgh this April

4 . Go animal spotting at Edinburgh University's King's Buildings...

The Ashworth Labs, at Edinburgh University's King's Buildings, were built in the late 1920s to house the university's zoology department. They are now part of the ever-expanding School of Biological Sciences at the University. You can also spot over a dozen roundels of animals and invertebrates that depict the principal zoogeographical regions of the world in Africa, India, Australia, and the Americas. | Scottish Civic Trust