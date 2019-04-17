This is what caused a fire near the Seafield Road Matalan this morning

Firefighters were called out to deal with a fire close to a railway bridge on Seafield Road East this morning.
One appliance went to extinguish the flames close to the Matalan store at 11:12am.
A fire service spokeswoman said that crews dealt with a pile of rubbish which had been alight in the area.
She said that it took no more than 12 minutes to extinguish the flames.
No one was injured as a result of the fire.
