This is what caused a fire near the Seafield Road Matalan this morning

Firefighters were called out to deal with a fire close to a railway bridge on Seafield Road East this morning.

One appliance went to extinguish the flames close to the Matalan store at 11:12am.

The fire broke out near to a railway bridge close to Matalan this morning. Pic: Google Maps

A fire service spokeswoman said that crews dealt with a pile of rubbish which had been alight in the area.

She said that it took no more than 12 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

