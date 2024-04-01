Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As is customary on April 1, people across Edinburgh have spent the morning telling fibs in the hope of catching out unsuspecting victims.

April Fool's Day is a generations-old tradition centred around hoaxes which seem to become more elaborate year-on-year. The occasion is also known as Huntigowk Day in Scotland, with those who believe the tall tales earning the unfortunate title of 'gowk'.

Once the clock strikes noon, jokers have to spill the beans on their spoofs to avoid being branded the fools themselves. Here are four of our favourite Edinburgh-themed April Fools' jokes from this year.

'Keep Leef Moving'

Plans for spikes on the ends of trams were unveiled

Edinburgh Trams announced a creative solution to pesky motorists parking too close to its lines. Apparently, trams will soon wield 'sharp point tungstens' capable of the 'full removal of parked cars, vans and articulated vehicles'.

The spikes come in three different sizes - 400, 600 and 80mm.

Open Top Tours

One leading councillor announced plans for Blackpool-style open top tram tours

City council transport convener Scott Arthur announced plans to introduce Blackpool-style open top tours to Edinburgh's tram network. According to a social media post, the local authority had started talks with its counterpart in the Lancashire town to use three vehicles for that purpose.

'Immersive' Mary King's Close holiday

An 'immersive' experience was supposedly on offer

The famously haunted attraction revealed a chance for a week-long holiday which would see guests 'live like a local' in 17th-century Edinburgh. Highlights included a ban on technology, a visit from a Plague doctor and the added joy of using a bucket for a toilet.

'It's Rhino Time'

The Edinburgh Capitals unveiled a spoof range of t-shirts and bobble hats

The Edinburgh Capitals' season has been boosted by the arrival of Canadian star James Isaacs. And this morning, the city's top ice hockey outfit unveiled a range of t-shirts and bobble hats donning his nickname.