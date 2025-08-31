Thousands due to march through Edinburgh in national demonstration over war in Gaza
Organisers Stop the War Scotland say the march on Saturday, September 6, will be a national demonstration demanding an end to UK arms sales to Israel, a full Scottish boycott of Israel, and the defence of the right to protest.
The march will set off from The Mound at 2pm, and proceed to a rally at the UK Government headquarters in Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth House.
And organisers say activists from the Defend Our Juries campaign will be taking “peaceful and courageous action” to defy what they call the UK Government’s attempt to criminalise peaceful, non-violent direct action against genocide in Gaza.
Stop the War Scotland said civic society – including trade unions, solidarity groups and peace campaigners – had to unite to send a clear message that protesting against genocide was not terrorism.
They welcomed the Scottish Government’s acknowledgement that Israel’s action against Gaza amounted to genocide, but called for it to use its devolved powers to apply boycott, divestment and sanctions measures, as demanded by Palestinian organisations.
The demonstration is backed by a wide range of groups, including the STUC, Scottish CND, Edinburgh TUC, PCS union, the Palestine Democratic Forum and more.
Sophie Johnson, secretary of Stop the War Scotland, said: “The Scottish Government has rightly condemned the genocide in Gaza, and called for UK sanctions. But there is still much more that can be done here in Scotland under devolved powers.
“John Swinney must cut all economic and political ties with Israel. As the IDF launches a renewed offensive against a starving population, such international pressure is absolutely urgent. It can save lives.
“We are proud that tens of thousands of Scots continue to march and take action in solidarity with the people of Gaza. This movement is continuing to grow, and we believe it will be a real force in the forthcoming elections in Scotland.”