Thousands set to attend Remembrance services across Edinburgh and the Lothians

Ceremonies will be held across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Ceremonies and parades will take place in locations including Livingston, Portobello, South Queensferry, Kirkliston and Liberton.

The Lord Provost and representatives of the Scottish and UK Governments will attend a ceremony led by Legion Scotland at the Stone of Remembrance at the City Chambers.

Military detachments, bands, veterans and standard bearers will gather at the Castle Esplanade at 10am,

Pupils learned to make poppies with ex-servicemen.

At 10.30am veterans led by the Royal Regiment of Scotland band will begin the march to the Stone of Remembrance for a minute’s silence at 11am.

After the ceremony there will be a service in St Giles’ Cathedral.

Lord Provost Frank Ross said: “Whether it’s by attending a Remembrance Service or Parade, or by taking a moment of quiet reflection, we can all show our gratitude and appreciation for the enormous sacrifices being made every day on our behalf by so many courageous men and women.”

Edinburgh Cabbies is offering veterans in the city and surrounding areas free transport to the City Chambers to allow them to attend the ceremony.

Throughout the weekend various landmarks around the city will light up red in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Buildings taking part include the Castle, the Airport, the Royal Yacht Britannia, Camera Obscura Outlook Tower, St. Giles Cathedral, the Kings Theatre, George Street and St Andrew Square.

Money raised from the Scottish Poppy Appeal allows Poppyscotland to fund support for members of the Armed Forces, including help with employment, mental health, housing and mobility.

Earlier this week pupils from the Royal Blind School visited Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory, currently based at Edinburgh’s Redford Barracks during renovation at its permanent location in Colinton.

Bo, Rebeka, Jay and Aiden were given a tour of the factory and met several of the ex-servicemen and women who live there.

They also met members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, including Shetland Pony mascot, Corporal Cruachan IV.

The pupils had a go at making poppies and worked together with the ex-servicemen to make a poppy wreath.

The factory, opened in 1926 to employ men disabled in World War One to make poppies for Scotland, now has a workforce of 40 ex-servicemen, most of whom are registered disabled.

On Sunday a Church of Scotland congregation and a German congregation in Edinburgh will join together to host a special bilingual Remembrance service.

St Andrew’s and St George’s West and the German Speaking Congregation have held a joint service every year since 1979.

The service, held in both English and German, aims to celebrate peace and reconciliation.

It will be led by Rev Dr Rosie Magee, minister at St Andrew’s and St George’s West, and Rev Verena Jantzen, pastor at the German Speaking Congregation.

Dr Magee said: “For four decades this service has modelled unity, whilst honouring different perspectives and lived realities.

“Today, there is just as much need for imaginative acts of radical reconciliation, so that our remembering can help shape a peace-filled future.”

The service will take place from 10.50am at St Andrew’s and St George’s West church on George Street.